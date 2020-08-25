Eitan Cabel: 'The next three months will be worse than the previous ones'

Former MK Eitan Cabel and media adviser Barak Seri spoke to 103 FM Radio about the recently-passed bill to delay the deadline for passing a budget by 120 days.

In the interview, Cabel claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu "is doing everything to hold new elections. It's already not a question of whether [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz (Blue and White) is strong or not."

He pointed out: "We're not managing to change the political map. There's almost no movement towards the center-left bloc, and that's the entire story."

For his part, Seri said that in his opinion, the "extension" granted by the bill will mean that the next three or four months "will be a lot worse than it's been until now."

He added that, "Netanyahu does not want elections, and this fact was shown to Blue and White's people. I think that yesterday we received another Gantz - he understood that at this time, Netanyahu does not want elections, and so we'll see him with more confidence and very callous expressions."