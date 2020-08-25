Watch: Pompeo leaves on first direct flight from Israel to Sudan

US Secretary of State to continue diplomatic efforts in the region, visiting Sudan and Bahrain after meeting with Israeli leaders.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo departed from Israel Tuesday morning, following a series of meetings with high-level Israeli leaders.

Pompeo met with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Monday, followed by meetings with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz.

The Secretary of State is slated to visit Sudan, where he will meet with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Sovereign Council Chairman Gen. Abdel Fattah el-Burhan. Tuesday's flight to Khartoum is the first official direct flight from Israel to Sudan.

Pompeo will also visit Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, where he will meet with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.