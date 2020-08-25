Tel Aviv Mayor: If there were elections tomorrow, I'd enter national politics

Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai announced in an interview on Reshet Bet radio on Monday that he will run for the Knesset if the Knesset dissolves this week.

"If there are elections tomorrow - I will enter national politics," said Huldai, a member of the Labor Party who has been mayor of Tel Aviv continuously since 1998. In the last municipal election, he defeated Assaf Zamir, who entered national politics and was appointed Minister of Tourism.

"If there were elections tomorrow morning, I would jump to the national level because I can no longer take it. What is happening today in the country horrifies me. Especially the social, economic and value problems."

Later on Monday, the Knesset voted in favor of a bill delaying the deadline to approve the state budget by 120 days, thus preventing the dissolution of the 23rd Knesset and the holding of new elections.

On Sunday, the mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo announced that the municipality will allow prayers to be held in the public space during the Tishrei holidays, and will even provide chairs and electricity for worshipers if necessary.

"The right to prayer is a basic right, and everything is being done to allow tens of thousands of worshipers in the city to observe the holiday even in the shadow of the coronavirus and the ban on gathering in closed spaces," said Huldai.

"From the early days of the city, everyone could celebrate according to their customs - and so it will be this year," he added.