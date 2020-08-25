Hiking Israel to heal, while repairing the world

Arie Green tells about his remarkable 800-mile solo hike throughout the country trying to "find peace in the Promised Land".

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, an interview with Aryeh Green, Chief Strategy Officer at Gigawatt Global, an amazing Israeli company, which develops renewable energy projects in Africa.

Green, who was the founder and director of MediaCentral, providing services for the foreign press in Israel, has been at the forefront of Israel’s public diplomacy efforts for decades.

At the same time, he discusses his book “My Israel Trail: Finding Peace in the Promised Land,” which details his remarkable 800-mile solo hike throughout the country.