Where is the Democratic party taking America today, and are US Jews fooling themselves on their place and safety in this new Marxist "left-turned" America?

Also, what is really behind the Israel - UAE peace? Is it based on a firm foundation of genuine mutual interest with Israel, or is it going to be a cold peace like Israel unfortunately has with Egypt and Jordan?

Tamar Yonah speaks with Barry Shaw, International Public Diplomacy Director at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.