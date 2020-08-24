Likud MK: 'Blue and White's bubble soon to burst'

Likud MK Dr. Shlomo Karai commented on his party's agreement to push off the budget vote for an additional 120 days, preventing the dissolvement of the Knesset.

"We haven't gone ahead with values crucial to this government. We've stopped short of applying policies our support base believes in and expected us to stand up for at all costs. "But what can we do when the future of the country is at stake?" he asked.

"And what have we received in return?" "A systematic, clear breach of coalition agreements. With Blue and White trying to make their enemies feel better about them, they're completely clueless as to what's really going on around them. They're living in fantasyland." "They're bubble will soon burst and they will land flat on their faces," he added.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz delivered a speech prior to the Knesset vote tonight in which he said: “One hundred days ago, I decided to put every personal and political consideration aside and do what I have been committed to doing since first enlisting in the IDF and since taking on national leadership: To put Israel before everything else. To put the best interests of the country before my personal interest."

"...A true leader can weather any type of criticism, a frightened leader will undermine stability by staying preoccupied with himself. One hundred days of silence, containment, and restraint have ended.”

"Threatening elections is a not a personal threat being held over me, it is a threat being held over the Israeli people. I will not allow anyone to bring this country down on its knees…I will protect this nation’s security internally and externally, and under my watch, no one will harm the rule-of-law," he stated.

Netanyahu addressed Gantz's attack saying, ''This is what I have been doing all my life for our country despite the incessant attacks from the media and my political opponents, even from within the government. I think that at this point, we must do what is most important for the citizens and State of Israel," the prime minister added.