Fourth round of elections averted at last minute

PM Netanyahu announces Likud will vote in favor of bill to delay budget deadline by 120 days, ending fears of another snap election.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced Monday night that the Likud party would vote in favor of the bill to delay the deadline to pass the state budget by 120 days, preventing a fourth round of elections in less than two years.

"The last thing the State of Israel needs now is elections. That is why I announced yesterday that I accept MK Hauser's compromise proposal on both sides - both the postponement of the budget and the establishment of a joint appointments committee. I also announced that I would not participate in the appointments of the ombudsman, the state attorney general and the police commissioner," Netanyahu said.

"Unfortunately, Blue and White, which initially agreed to the Hauser compromise, then ran away from it, added all sorts of things and changed all sorts of things. I still think it's irresponsible to go to the polls when we don't have a set budgets and when we open the school year."

Netanyahu stressed: "I instructed the Likud members to vote in favor of postponing the budget. I will continue to do the right thing and avoid unnecessary elections when they are not needed, and I hope that others will behave in this way as well."

Under the coalition agreement with Blue and White, the deadline to pass the state budget is tonight. Failure to pass the budget would lead to the disillusion of the 23rd Knesset and the holding of new elections.

Netanyahu's announcement comes less than four hours before the deadline.