Watch: Miracle in Boro Park

Driver loses control of vehicle, narrowly misses other car, family walking on the sidewalk.

A near-disaster was narrowly averted when a driver lost control of his vehicle in the heavily Jewish neighborhood of Boro Park in Brooklyn, New York.

The driver lost control as he attempted a left turn at a narrow intersection at high speed, nearly striking another vehicle in the intersection and a group of pedestrians on the sidewalk.

The vehicle struck a construction wall and missed a other walking with her two children by inches before colliding with a parked car.

No one was injured in the incident.