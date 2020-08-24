German doctors: Russian opposition leader Navalny may have been poisoned

It appears that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned while aboard a plane from Moscow to the Siberian city of Omsk last Thursday, according to a Sky News report. Navalny collapsed a short time after having a cup of tea during the flight. The politician was hospitalized in a local Russian hospital before a German medical team arrived to provide him urgent treatment and personal protection.

According to the latest reports, Navalny remains in serious condition. Doctors treating him have said it remains to be seen whether the longtime dissident will be able to make a full recovery but at the present moment, it appears his life is not in jeopardy.

Doctors have also said that according to a medical analysis, the substance that was allegedly used to poison Navalny was a toxin by the name of cholinesterase, employed to break down the functioning of the nervous system.

Navalny's personal physicians have said the political leader's transfer to Germany was delayed in order to prevent an autopsy from discovering poison toxins in his system, therefore eliminating the possibility of claims to wrongdoing on the part of Moscow. Russian physicians, meantime, claim no wrongdoing was done and Mr. Navalny's timely transfer was delayed as a medical precaution for his health.

According to a report in the Dail Mail, Navalny was flown out to Germany after his wife begged Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow his bitter rival to leave the country for treatment.

Navalny's wife Yulia had been barred from seeing her husband following the incident on the flight from Siberia to Moscow. Daily Mail also stated that in her message to Putin she emphasized that "is vital he is taken to Germany for specialist treatment".