Herzog: Increased online anti-Semitism since COVID-19 outbreak

A new lobby for the fight against anti-Semitism was launched in the Knesset Monday morning. The lobby is led by MK Ariel Kallner (Likud).

The launch was attended by the head of the Jewish Agency, Isaac Herzog, and Yaakov Hagoel, Deputy Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, and was attended by Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish, former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, and MKs Ofir Sofer, Yosef Tayeb, Uzi Dayan, Yorai Lahav-Hertzano, Sharen Haskel, and more.

In his opening remarks, Kallner said, "Hatred of Israel is ancient. However, it has taken on new forms over the generations. Today, anti-Semitism is mainly expressed through the boycott and delegitimization campaign against the State of Israel. In the lobby we are founding today, we seek recognition of this growing hatred and the one that was launched only about two decades ago at the 'Durban' conference - the boycott and delegitimization movement."

"In this context, I cannot help but be amazed that against the background of the peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates, organizations calling themselves rights and peace organizations, decided to choose an axis opposed to peace. The axis includes countries like Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority. What is that if not delegitimization?" he added.

Kallner defined the goals of the lobby: a struggle against foreign interference in Israel's internal affairs, which includes, among other things, support for organizations engaged in hostile activity against Israel; struggle against boycotts of Israel, and strengthening ties with Diaspora Jewry.

Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog said: "Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, we have experienced an increase in anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel on social media. What is happening today on the social networks may erupt more and more with the removal of the physical limitations in the world. I welcome the launch of the lobby for the fight against delegitimization and anti-Semitism in the Knesset, led by MK Ariel Kallner. This is a daily struggle that requires the cooperation of all forces and on all fronts."

Deputy Chairman and Acting Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, Yaakov Hagoel, said, "We are facing a difficult period. Anti-Semitism is rampant in the streets of Europe, incitement is rampant on social media, a sense of insecurity accompanies American Jewry and delegitimization of Israel is spreading among left and far right organizations all over the world. The launch of the lobby for the fight against anti-Semitism in the Knesset of Israel is the basis for a common denominator of all the organizations backed by the legislature, with the emphasis on mutual guarantee, Jewish pride and the connection to the State of Israel."

Former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon welcomed the establishment of the lobby and said, “Hatred for the people of Israel has existed and will continue to exist in the future. Only a determined and united stand will allow us to continue to prosper as a nation. At the UN, I led an aggressive policy of zero tolerance towards all manifestations of anti-Semitism. This is the line that must be taken against the enemies of Israel."