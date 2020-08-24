

Watch: Gantz and Ashkenazi meet Pompeo Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met with US Sec. of State Pompeo in Jerusalem Arutz Sheva ,

Matty Stern / US Embassy in Jerusalem Pompeo and Gantz Today's meeting between Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has concluded. Reportedly, during the course of their discussion, Gantz told Pompeo, "We intend, in partnership with the United States, to continue to present an united and uncompromising front against Iran, which is still attempting to develop atomic weapons and still channeling arms to militias across the Middle East. Iran is a danger to the entire world, not just to the region, and we intend to thwart its dangerous objectives via all necessary means, with strength and determination, in order to maintain regional stability. We will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons and we will use whatever means necessary in order to preserve this state of affairs."





top