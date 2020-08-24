Israel, UAE reach agreement on health cooperation

Israeli, UAE health ministers agree on "immediate" cooperation between the nations on health issues, specifically COVID-19.

Minister of Health of the State of Israel, MK Yuli Edelstein, and Minister of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates, Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais, spoke today (Monday, 24th August, 2020) and agreed on initial and immediate cooperation between Israel and the UAE regarding health.

The conversation was held in good spirits with the goal of advancing cooperation between the countries.

The Ministers agreed that the conversation was “excellent for both countries”, and agreed to appoint a representative responsible for relations between the two countries, specifically regarding the fight against COVID-19. In addition, the countries will set up delegations of businesspeople from both countries in order to begin joint business ventures.

With the decline of COVID-19, the countries will also work to create a student exchange program.

Minister of Health Edelstein stated: “Peace with the United Arab Emirates gives an excellent opportunity to the citizens of Israel and the UAE for close relations that will be fruitful for both sides. The Emirati Health Minister is a true partner of Israel. Israel has a friend in the Emirates!”