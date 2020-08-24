15 killed in double bombing in the Philippines

Motorcycle bomb and suicide bomber detonated in front of grocery store in city of Jolo, killing 7 soldiers, 6 civilians, and a policeman.

At least 15 people were killed and 75 were wounded in a double bombing attack in the southern Philippines Monday.

The first explosion occurred at 11:55 AM when a motorcycle bomb went off in front of a grocery store in the city of Jolo in the Sulu province. A suicide bomber attempting to reach the area blew himself up about an hour later.

Seven soldiers, a policeman, six civilians and a suicide bomber were killed in the two bombings. The wounded included 21 soldiers, six policemen and 48 civilians.

Military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Ronaldo Mateo blamed the blasts on the Abu Sayyaf terrorist organization, which has used Jolo as a base.

23 people were killed in a double bombing at the Jolo Cathedral on Jan. 27, 2019.