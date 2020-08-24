School year to start September 1

Coronavirus Czar, Education and Health Ministers agree not to delay start of school year, though school may be delayed in 'red' cities.'

Education Minister Yoav Galant, Education Ministry director general Amit Edri, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, and Coronavirus Czar Prof. Roni Gamzu agreed yesterday that the 2020-2021 school year would begin on September 1.

In addition, it was agreed that in "red" cities, the possibility of postponing the start of the school year for students in grades 10-12 until after the High Holidays would be examined. The final decision on this issue will be made at the end of August.

In addition, reporting procedures will be synchronized between the Health and Education ministries, in order to create an up-to-date, accurate and comprehensive picture on morbidity in the education system.

The chairman of the Knesset Coronavirus Committee, MK Yifat Shasha Bitton, said earlier today in the hearing: "Leaving the 5th-6th grade students at home is a crime, it is giving up on them, and I am not talking about seventh to twelfth grades yet. Go up with them, the educators, and tell the health professionals - enough."

The chairman of the education committee, MK Ram Shefa, added: "The price that our boys and girls are going to pay is very heavy. We will make sure to continue this fight to make sure that there is no harm to the children."