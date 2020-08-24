Lapid: 'Today Netanyahu gets a prize for failure - another 120 days'

MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), who chairs the Knesset's opposition, on Monday spoke at the beginning of his party's weekly meeting, condemning the agreement to delay the deadline for passing a budget.

If the bill to delay the deadline does not pass, Israel will face new elections, for the fourth time in a year and a half. Polls show that Lapid's party, Yesh Atid, would win 19 Knesset seats, making it the second-largest in the Knesset.

"I want to summarize the events of the past 24 hours," Lapid said. "For 100 days [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu failed. Failed in his management of the economy, failed in his management of the government and so today he's getting a prize – another 120 days of failure."

"Thirty-six ministers and 16 deputy ministers detached from reality have given themselves another 120 days. They're not even pretending that they'll do anything different. Another 120 days without a budget, another 120 days of the disaster known as the unpaid leave framework and still without a proper plan for starting the school year.

"During an extreme health and economic crisis the government of Israel decided that its only plan is to delay everything by 120 days. During an extreme health and economic crisis, Netanyahu is still doing only one thing – playing politics. He's managed to destroy poor Blue and White who made the mistake of believing him, of thinking he cares about something other than himself. They signed an agreement meant to fix the fact that Netanyahu ignored the previous agreement they signed with him. They forgot the first rule of partnership: If your partner cheated you once, he'll cheat you again."

Regarding the elections, Lapid claimed: "The elections haven't been cancelled, the opposite is true. We now have a date for the election. In four months we'll go to an election and the citizens of Israel will have an opportunity to choose between this detached government and their income."

"We can still save the economy. I've taken Israel out of an economic crisis once before. I brought down the deficit, made the government companies profitable, put the economy back on track after a war that lasted 50 days.

"I have around me the best team in Israel. That's the thing Netanyahu doesn't know how to build: a team of experienced, strong people who know how to work together for the same goal. We know how to manage the crisis. We proposed the eight-point plan for tackling the virus and rebuilding the economy. We're ready, we have the determination. Let's just pray that they don't do irreversible damage in the next 120 days."