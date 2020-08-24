Kellyanne Conway resigns from Trump White House

Counselor to President Trump to step down next week, as her husband steps down from anti-Trump GOP group he founded.

Kellyanne Conway will be resigning as Counselor to the President next week, Conway said in a statement late Sunday.

Conway said that she was leaving public life for the time being to focus on her family.

"This is completely my choice and my voice," Conway said. "In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama."

At the same time, Conway’s husband, George Conway, announced that he is stepping down from an anti-Trump group he helped to establish.

Mr. Conway, a former Republican who declared himself an independent two years ago, has been a vocal critic of the president, and helped found The Lincoln Project, bringing together Republicans who do not support Trump’s 2020 reelection bid.

In a tweet Sunday night, Conway said he was leaving to “devote more time to family matters”.

“So I’m withdrawing from Project Lincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus,” he tweeted Sunday night.

“Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately.”

The pair of announcements come after the couple’s daughter, 15-year-old Claudia Conway, slammed her mother over her planned address at the Republican National Convention, and announced that she will be seeking emancipation from her parents.

“i’m devasted that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare,” Claudia tweeted.”

“i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life.”

In a TikTok post, Claudia said she plans on running away from her family.

“just found out my mom is a speaker at the RNC… that’s it. I’m out. Running away phase 1 starts tomorrow at 7 am.”