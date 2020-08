Russian dissident Alexei Navalny stable upon arrival in Germany Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who has been in a coma after a suspected poisoning, has landed in Germany for treatment. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who has been in a coma after a suspected poisoning, has landed in Germany for treatment, ABC reports.





