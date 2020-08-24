Coronavirus in Israel: 839 dead, 877 hospitalized

13 coronavirus deaths reported Sunday with two more Monday morning. 877 hospitalized, including 411 in serious condition.

Thirteen coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Israel on Sunday, with two more deaths recorded Monday morning, Israel’s Health Ministry reported.

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Israel now stands at 839.

Since the pandemic began, 103,274 cases have been documented in Israel, with 80,521 cases ending in recovery. A further 21,914 cases are currently active, including 21,037 patients who are at home or in coronavirus hotels and 877 patients who are hospitalized.

Of the 877 hospitalized patients, 411 are in serious condition, and a further 200 are in moderate condition.

There are currently 116 patients on respirators.

A total of 962 new cases were diagnosed Sunday, with 275 more cases diagnosed Monday morning.

The percentage of tests administered Sunday which returned positive rose to 7.7%, up from 6.8% on Saturday and 5.7% Friday.