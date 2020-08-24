Watch Live: Pompeo and Netanyahu meet in Jerusalem

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Israel's Prime Minister during five-day tour of the Middle East.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem Monday morning, the first of a series of meetings with senior Israeli leaders on the first day of Pompeo's five-day tour of the Middle East and Africa.

The two leaders bumped elbows in front of reporters, before heading behind closed doors for their meeting.

Netanyahu and Pompeo are expected to make a joint statement following their meeting.

Pompeo is slated to meet with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz later on Monday.

He is then scheduled to fly to Sudan, on the first direct flight between the two countries ever.

Pompeo's trip will later take him to Bahrain.