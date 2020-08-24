London's Tower Bridge stuck open

Malfunction leaves iconic London bridge stuck open, causing traffic problems in the heart of the UK capital.

A mechanical malfunction prevented the Tower Bridge in London to lower back down into position, causing traffic gridlock in the city center on Sunday.

Workers rushed to fix the bridge, while drivers waited for over an hour stuck in traffic.

The bridge was kept closed to traffic Sunday, with only pedestrians and bicyclists permitted across.

With two other bridges, the Hammersmith and Vauxhall closed to traffic for maintenance work, drivers of private vehicles – which are barred on London Bridge – have been left with few options, creating traffic congestion across the center of the city.