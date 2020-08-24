Mike Pompeo lands in Israel

US Secretary of State to meet with Netanyahu, Gantz, and Ashkenazi, before continuing on to Arab states to promote further peace deals.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel Monday morning, touching down in Ben Gurion International Airport ahead of planned meetings with senior Israeli leaders.

Pompeo is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in Jerusalem Monday.

During his visit, Pompeo will "discuss regional security issues related to Iran's malicious influence (and) establishing and deepening Israel's relationships in the region," the State Department said in a statement.

The visit to Israel kicks off a five-day tour of the Middle East, during which Pompeo is slated to travel to Bahrain and Sudan, where he will meet with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The US is looking to broker additional peace deals between Israel and Arab states, following the deal announced between Israel and the United Arab Emirates earlier this month.

Pompeo's visit to Jerusalem comes amid efforts by the UAE to secure the purchase of advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets from the US, despite Israel's objections it would degrade the Jewish state's technological edge.