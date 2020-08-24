Does Barbra Streisand typify Jewish Americans?

She is a staunch Democrat. So is being a Democrat more important than being Jewish, more important than being an American? Op-ed.

The answer to the question posed by the headline is, yes, Barbra Streisand does typify Jewish Americans.

Most of us can’t sing like she does. But other than that, she fits the pattern.

Which means that she supports Israel…as do more than 75 percent of us.

This also means that she is a Democrat…as are more than 85 percent of us (which leaves me as the entire 15 percent.)

Put those two facts together and suddenly life makes no sense. Rather, Jews make no sense…and we’re supposed to be so smart.

We win Nobel Prizes for everything else – never for Political Smarts.

Streisand is a big star. There is no need to document how big, but it helps to know that she is among the few who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

Too bad she’s a Democrat.

So far as I know, she was not invited to perform when the Dems held their national convention, where they removed “G-d” from the Pledge of Allegiance.

So it’s unlikely she’d have gone there to sing “Avinu Malkeinu.” (Our Father, Our King.)

Nobody sings it better than she does.

Something like that, it’s my guess, would get no cheers from a crowd that includes Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, AOC and the rest of the ingrates.

Jeers, most likely.

Nor would she sing anything from her movie “Yentl.” So Jewish…you know.

The Democrats, as everybody knows, don’t like Jews. Maybe the ones in Hollywood, those they like, maybe. But absolutely not the ones who live in Israel.



Streisand treasures the Israelis, and they treasure her right back. She has performed there many times, and they love her. Yet she is a Democrat.

They don’t like Americans, either, but that’s another story.

Yet she is a Democrat.

Not just any Democrat. She is a flaming Liberal. This means a fired-up hater of Trump, and a crusader for Biden and the Party of malcontents and misfits that he represents.

Ordinarily this would be no big deal, except that a national election is coming up that could spell doom for America if Biden gets in.

Doom for Israel as well. John Kerry, the fixer of the Iran Deal, could easily get his job back as Secretary of State. He pines for another shot to stick it to the Israelis.

If not him, someone like Ilhan Omar could be given the reins, and if that seems farfetched, then you don’t know today’s Democrats.

Does Streisand know?

Do Jewish Americans understand what’s at stake…or is being a Democrat more important than being Jewish, or more important than being an American?

In an earlier column we suggested that NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is unafraid of New York Jews because he knows them.

He knows that they won’t learn, won’t budge, won’t change, regardless. He can target them, insult them, snub them…yet still, and always, they will vote Democrat.

In an interview with The Guardian, we hear Streisand making a plea –

“I pray that people with respect for truth will come out and vote. I’m saying not just vote. Vote for Democrats.”

How many other Jewish Americans “pray” for this?

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

J.Engelhard Engelhard books















