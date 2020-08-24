Poll: Likud - 31 seats, Yamina - 18

38% believe Netanyahu is best suited to serve as PM, 17% believe Bennett is best suited for the position.

A poll conducted by Professor Camil Fuchs and Channel 13 News finds that if elections were held today, the Likud party led by Binyamin Netanyahu would win 31 seats.

The Yesh Atid-Telem faction led by Yair Lapid wins 19 seats, Naftali Bennett’s Yamina wins 18 seats, and the predominantly Arab Joint List party wins 13 seats.

Benny Gantz's Blue and White party wins 11 seats in the poll, Yisrael Beytenu led by Avigdor Liberman has 8 seats, Aryeh Deri's Shas has 7 seats, United Torah Judaism with 7 seats and Meretz with 6 seats.

Labor, Gesher, Derech Eretz and the Jewish Home do not pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the right-wing has with 63 seats and the left-Arab bloc has 49 seats.

According to the poll, 59% think the government is not handling the escalation in the south well. 50% of the public think that the consideration that guides Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in managing the political situation is his personal-legal future.

When asked who is best suited to serve as prime minister, 38% replied Netanyahu, 17% said Bennett, 15% said Yair Lapid and only 9% think Gantz is suitable for the job.