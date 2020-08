Immigration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata diagnosed with the coronavirus, is quarantined. On Friday, she attended Blue and White public event.

Israel’s Immigration and Absorption Minister has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) was diagnosed Sunday evening with the coronavirus, and has entered quarantine.

The diagnosis comes days after Tamano-Shata took part in a ‘Kabbalat Shabbat’ event of the Blue and White party on Friday. Other faction members may now be obligated to enter quarantine.