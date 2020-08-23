Former haredi MK Eliezer Moses with coronavirus during visit to US

Family of 73-year-old former MK request prayers be recited for recovery of Eliezer Moses, who was infected with coronavirus in the US.

The family of a former haredi lawmaker have called on the public to pray on behalf of his recovery, after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus during a trip to the US.

Eliezer Menachem Moses, a 73-year-old Vizhnitz Hassid and former MK who served in the Knesset on behalf of the United Torah Judaism’s Agudat Yisrael faction from 2009 to 2019, was visiting the US to take part in his granddaughter’s wedding when he was diagnosed with the virus, Behadrei Haredim reported Sunday.

Moses is reportedly in serious condition and is relying on a respirator. He is being treated in a private house in Monsey, New York.

Doctors treating Moses have noted some improvement in his condition, though he remains on a respirator.

Moses’ relatives have called on the public to pray on behalf of Menachem Eliezer Ben Miriam Feige.