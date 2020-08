Anti-Semitic group 'Goyim TV' unfurls banner reading 'The Jews Want a Race War' from LA freeway overpass.

An anti-Semitic group linked with the website "Goyim TV" unfurled a banner from a Los Angeles overpass accusing Jews of trying to spark a race war in the US.

The banners were spotted on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles - Inglewood, and read "The Jews Want a Race War".

Another banner urged passing drivers to "Honk if you know".

A third banner listed the group's website address.