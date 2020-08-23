Dr. Fauci: I believe that by the end of the year we'll have a vaccine

Watch: The United States' top infectious diseases expert tells 60 Minutes Australia: "We're going to get out of this, guaranteed".

Speaking with 60 Minutes Australia, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious diseases expert, said: "We're going to get out of this, guaranteed. It's gonna end in Australia. It's gonna end all over the world. Because we have the capability of doing it, and it's up to us."

"The science, the facts and the evidence speak for themselves," Dr. Fauci said to reporter Tara Brown, "I don't take this lightly. I take this extremely seriously. It's completely dominated my entire existence over the last eight months."