Gush Etzion community of Pnei Kedem celebrates 20 years

20 years ago on Rosh Chodesh Elul 5765, (2000) a group of young families and singles established the community of Pnei Kedem on the southeast tip of Gush Etzion.

This past weekend the community celebrated its 20th birthday by planting trees in a new park, and held a ceremony reliving the past twenty years, and discussing their hopes and dreams for the future. The event ended with a performance by singer Ariel Zilber.

The Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage, Rabbi Rafi Peretz, participated in the event and gave remarks at the ceremony. Remarks were also given by Likud MK Amit Halevi, Amana CEO Ze’ev “Zambish” Hever, and Aharoni Neubauer, CEO of the Gush Etzion Development Company. They discussed recent developments concerning the “Taba” master plan of the community, which has been awaiting approval since its founding. Yaffa Shitrit, CEO of the Gush Etzion Municipality was also in attendance.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman said, “At this age (20), now is the time, the best time, for real work – right now. When life is still ahead of us, we must seize it, pursue every opportunity and make the most of it.”

He added, “Anyone who has met the residents of Pnei Kedem knows that they are the salt of the earth, the pioneers of our generation who continue to fulfill the vision of life in Judea and Samaria. I wish that this year the community will receive full authorization, and the next 20 years will be full of construction, development, and activity like in the rest of Gush Etzion.”