Tel Aviv removes iconic mural of peeping Toms

This morning (Sunday), employees of the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality erased the mural of the 'godfather of Israeli street-art' Rami Meiri which depicts two boys peeking into women's changing rooms at the beach.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said, "We listened, we internalized, we acted. In my 21 years as mayor, there have been only a few instances where I have interfered with artistic content in the public space. Freedom of expression and art is a supreme value in our city. Despite this, we decided that the old mural could not remain, as it was perceived by many it is perceived by many as encouraging or accepting an illegal and criminal act."

According to Huldai, "the erasure of the painting does not erase the past or the cinematic work that it describes, but expresses a statement about the kind of message we give to future generations."

Deputy Mayor Tzipi Brand said: "Tel Aviv-Yafo sends a clear and sharp message today - there is no room for abusive discourse against women in the public space. These days, as we struggle to eradicate sexual harassment and violence against women, there is no more room for such a painting in the city."

''The recent events unfortunately emphasize the need for a significant change in our language and of problematic symbols that penetrate the public consciousness. I welcome the decision to remove this offensive and disgraceful illustration. The eradication of violence against women and the achievement of gender equality are a significant and central part of municipal work plans for the coming years," Brand said.