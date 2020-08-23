Police officer involved in clashes questioned under caution

The Department of Police Investigations today opened a review of the footage from the demonstration yesterday near the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, where the police officer, Deputy Chief of Staff Nisso Guetta, hit a demonstrator.

The officer himself was questioned today, Sunday, at the offices of the Department of Police Investigations.

The department said, "In response to inquiries, we hereby update that the police investigation department is investigating a suspicion of assault by a police officer with the rank of chief superintendent."

"The Department of Police Investigations opened an investigation into the incident that was documented last night at a demonstration in Jerusalem as soon as the case became known," the department added.

Shaked Guetta, the daughter of Officer Guetta, defended her father following the publication of videos allegedly showing him beating protesters during demonstrations against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"Imagine a person standing in front of you at point blank range, cursing you, calling you Nazis and haters of Israel. My father stood in complete silence, he knew those people were angry at the system and there was nothing to do, he is its representative," she wrote on Facebook Sunday morning.

"My father always keeps a photographer with him during all this madness. It was recently reported that one of the protesters dropped his kippah and he called on him to pick it up again and asked him to be careful. I'm glad that you could see at least a little bit of m father's real personality.," Guetta said.

"I'm just overwhelmed, shocked and hurt. How easy it is to take a small part of a big event, to stick on it some explosive headline of a violent policeman attacking demonstrators. Were you there to see the demonstrators a second before the camera went on spitting at the policemen? Did you try to take off his mask violently? Were you there when this demonstrator gave my father a punch to the face and when they violently ripped off his uniform, which he is so proud to wear?"

Police commander Lt. Gen. Ofer Shomer commented on Saturday night on the violent clashes that broke out between police and left-wing demonstrators in central Jerusalem.

"Unfortunately, even though we informed the organizers that we would not allow them to demonstrate at the entrance to the city, they started an illegal procession at the entrance to the city," he said.

"During the procession, in my opinion as a result of incitement according to what I saw on social media, they shouted at the police and blatantly violated the law. They cursed cops and insulted us along the way."

"They treated the police in a blatant and ugly way," Shomer added. "There is no leadership here, there is a barbarism here of all kinds of groups."

"This was an illegal hate demonstration against the police. The demonstrators use our first names, incite against us and threaten to settle scores with us. There is a detective who was taken to hospital with a suspected broken rib, a policeman was punched and another had a rock was thrown at him," he concluded.