Yaalon's provocative comparison

Leader of the Telem party and former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon on Sunday morning tweeted about the violent clashes between police and left-wing protesters in Jerusalem, advocating a book that compares the State of Israel to Nazis.

“I suggest all commanders and officers of the Jerusalem district of Israel Police read Yigal Eilam’s book ‘Carrying Out Orders.’” Yaalon wrote.

“Carrying Out Orders” (“Memalei Hapekudot”) is a book that claims to explore the interplay between leaders and subservients in the execution of orders while drawing a comparison between Nazi Germany’s “Final Solution” and incidents that took place during the establishment of the State of Israel.

In 1991, the historian Shlomo Aharonson, who was considered one of the top Holocaust researchers in the State of Israel before his passing several months ago, strongly criticized the thesis at the core of the book, calling it a “despicable analogy.” He also slammed the book's research standards, adding that he recommended students of history use the book as an example of “how one must not do research.”