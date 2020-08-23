Trump's older sister criticizes president in secret recordings

Niece of US President secretly recorded 15 hours of conversations with her aunt in which she attacked her younger brother.

Maryanne Trump Barry, the older sister of US President Donald Trump, strongly criticized her brother in recorded conversations obtained by the Washington Post.

The 15 hours of conversations were secretly recorded by Trump's niece Mary in 2018 and 2019.

In one of the conversations, Barry called her younger brother "cruel."

"It's the phoniness of it all. It's the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel," she said.

On November 1, 2018, Barry told her niece that the president had gotten someone else to take his SAT exams for him. "He went to Fordham for one year and then he got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams."

In another conversation, Barry said that "Donald's out for Donald."

"And his goddamned tweet and the lying, oh my god. I;m talking too freely, but you know, the change of stories, the lack of preparation, the lying," Barry said of her younger brother.

"You can't trust him," she added.

Mary Trump has written a tell-all book in which she claims that her uncle Donald is unfit to be president and has accused the Trump family of lying about the value of the family estate.

Trump responded to the recordings Saturday by saying: "Every day it's something else, who cares. I miss my brother, and I'll continue to work hard for the American people. Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before."