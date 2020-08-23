Compromise proposal considered as Knesset dissolution date looms

Netanyahu, Gantz consider compromise proposed by MK Hauser, whereby budget approval and senior appointments would be postponed by 100 days.

The 23rd Knesset will dissolve tomorrow, Monday, at midnight and Israel will head to a fourth election if no solution is found to the political crisis by then.

Senior Likud and Blue and White officials estimate that the chance of an election is 50%, and both parties are trying to reach a compromise that will prevent elections.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz are considering the compromise proposal of Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman MK Zvika Hauser, according to which the bill for a 100-day postponement of the budget approval deadline will be approved and the committee for examining the appointment of senior officials to which the sides committed in the coalition agreement will be established.

Hauser suggests that for the next 100 days the senior appointments be frozen and the government focus on the fight against coronavirus and the flu ahead of the winter, and on security challenges on the Gaza border and in the north.

Likud sources commented on Hauser's proposal, saying that "the prime minister is considering Hauser's compromise proposal at central headquarters and is inclined to accept it."