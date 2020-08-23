UAE diplomat: Normalization has 'closed the gate on annexation'

UAE amb. to US writes in Israeli media that agreement with Israel "maintains the viability of a two-state solution."

The United Arab Emirates ambassador to the United States said his country’s move to normalize relations with Israel had “closed the gate on annexation and created new dynamics in the peace process.”

In an op-ed published Friday on the Israeli website Ynet, Yousef Al Otaiba described the rapprochement as serving both Palestinian and Israeli interests and welcomed Israelis to visit his country.

Al Otaiba wrote that the most important outcome of talks between his country and Israel may be “Israel’s decision to accept a negotiated outcome, reject unilateral action and suspend its annexation plans for Palestinian territory.”

“This creates time and space, fresh dynamics and energy, for the peace process,” he wrote. “It maintains the viability of a two-state solution as endorsed by the Arab League and international community.”

Al Otaiba wrote that normalization will move in phases and apply to commerce, air travel – including a visa waiver agreement — research and other fields.