Iran promises 'proportionate' response to restoration of sanctions

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations said on Saturday that Tehran's reaction to Washington's attempts to reinstate pre-2015 UN sanctions on the Islamic Republic would be proportionate to the state of affairs.

Iran's reaction to the US bid to “snapback” sanctions will be commensurate with what is happening to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official name of the 2015 Iranian 2015 nuclear deal, and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Majid Takht Ravanchi was quoted by Xinhua as saying.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Thursday that Washington started the process to restore all pre-2015 UN sanctions against Iran.

The move to activate the “snapback” came after the UN Security Council rejected the US resolution to extend the arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the attempts by the US administration to snapback the UN sanctions against the Islamic republic will further isolate Washington. He has also argued that the move is “unlawful”.