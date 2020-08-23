Arab League: Peace with Israel only if Palestinian state is established

Arab League Secretary-General says Arab-Israeli peace relations can only be achieved when Palestinian people gain freedom and independence.

Permanent representatives of the Arab League take part in an emergency meeting

The head of the Arab League said on Saturday that comprehensive and normal Arab-Israeli peace relations can only be achieved when the Palestinian people gain their freedom and independence.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said in a statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency that this can be reached through the "land for peace" principle and the establishment of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state along the pre-1967 borders with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

Aboul-Gheit's remarks follow the United Arab Emirates’ agreement with Israel that includes a full normalization of relations.

The Arab League chief said that the Palestinian cause is a matter of consensus among all Arab states and that ending the “Israeli occupation” is a central goal of all Arab countries "without exception."

"A true, lasting, just and comprehensive peace with all its elements remains a strategic option for Arab countries," Aboul-Gheit added.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has denounced the Israel-UAE agreement, with PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas describing it as "a stab in the Palestinians' back".

Chief PA negotiator Saeb Erekat warned that the Israel-UAE agreement would kill the two-state solution, strengthen "extremists" and undermine the "possibility of peace".

Aboul-Gheit's remarks follow comments by Prince Turki al-Faisal, a senior member of the Saudi royal family, who said on Friday that Saudi Arabia’s price for normalizing relations with Israel is the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

