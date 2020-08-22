Weekly Torah Study: Be wholehearted with Hashem, your G-d

The choices, the decisions, the responsibilities that lay before Israel are enormous.
From appointing judges and officers, making certain they are honest and just, to opting for a king and making certain he is not above the law, to pursuing (and protecting) an accidental murderer, from confirming a true prophet to rooting out sundry forms of witchcraft, the list of concerns that await Israel when the nation settles the land, is no less than mind-boggling.
In the midst of this vast to-do list for Israel lies a piece of Torah-spun advice: "Be wholehearted with Hashem, your G-d." (Deut. 18:13)