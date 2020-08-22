Israeli, UAE Jews hold joint kabbalat Shabbat ceremony via Zoom

In first, Jews in Israel and United Arab Emirates hold joint pre-Sabbath prayer session, attended by Diaspora Minister Yankelevitch.

Israel's Diaspora Affairs Ministry on Friday held a virtual pre-Shabbat (Sabbath) prayer session together with the United Arab Emirates' Jewish community.

The session was attended by Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevitch (Blue and White), President of the Jewish Community of the Emirates Ross Kriel, the community's Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, and members of Israel's youth movements and their families. Hundreds of Jews and youths in both countries participated in the event.

Also participating were Israeli singer Ariel Cohen from, from the Firqat Alnoor band, which led the Shabbat songs together with the UAE community's cantor. The two sang Lecha Dodi, Shalom Aleichem, and Israel's national anthem, Hatikva.

After the opening speeches, the UAE participants sang their national anthem, and afterwards joined the rest of the participants in singing Hatikva.

The Beck and Yoni Steingiser household from the UAE lit ceremonial Shabbat candles, and afterwards participants prayed for the welfare of healthcare workers, as well as a prayer for the welfare of Israeli and UAE citizens. At the end of the event, participants raised a toast to a good life, full of hope for warm and prosperous between the two countries.

"This historical kabbalat Shabbat ceremony signifies the forming of a relationship and the building of a living bridge between hundreds of members of the special Jewish community in the United Arab Emirates and Israeli society," Yankelevitch said.

"In the name of all the Jewish communities in the United Arab Emirates, I want to thank the Diaspora Minister, Omer Yankelevitch, for honoring us at the kabbalat Shabbat ceremony," Kriel said. "Her presence and warm words have made us emotional and warmed our hearts."

"We are full of hope that the peace will bring with it prosperity and unity, among all the Jews of the world."

"This is a day we will never forget," Rabbi Sarna said. "This is the first time, ever, that a minister and a member of Israel's Knesset is speaking and holding kabbalat Shabbat together with the Jewish community in the United Arab Emirates. This event will be written in history books.