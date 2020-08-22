Pompeo and Kushner will visit Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel on Monday. From Israel, he will continue on to the United Arab Emirates.

According to Axios, White House adviser Jared Kushner and US Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz are also planning to visit the Middle East during the first week of September.

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and US State Department Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook are also expected to join the trip.

According to Axios, the information comes from both Israeli and Arab officials, who said that Kushner and Berkowitz will visit Israel and several Gulf states during the visit, in an effort to help along the normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During the visit, Kushner and his delegation are expected to congratulate Israel and the UAE on the deal, receiving updates from both on progress and the possibilities for the agreements to be signed. They will also use the trip to encourage other Arab countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, to normalize their relations with Israel.

The final Israel-UAE agreement is expected to be signed in September.