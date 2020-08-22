Elevator collapses in Tel Aviv, injuring four

Four people were lightly injured on Saturday when an elevator collapsed a few levels in a building on Tel Aviv's Hayarkon Street.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided the injured with medical treatment and transferred them to Tel Aviv's Sourasky Medical Center.

MDA paramedics Tomer Gossman and Issachar Weiss said: "When we arrived at the scene, they led us to floor -1. On the way, we met two men and two women in their 20s, who had taken the stairs to the lobby level. They were very distressed and told us that the elevator had fallen from a height of about six levels."

"A civilian who heard the loud noise and understood that something had occurred extracted them from the elevator. They suffered injuries to their backs and limbs.

"We provided them with initial treatment and transferred them to the hospital in light condition."