Israel's UN Ambassador meets Pompeo

Ambassador Gilad Erdan meets US Secretary of State, expresses support for the move to "snapback" the UN sanctions on Iran.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, met on Friday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The meeting was also attended by the US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Kraft and the US Special Envoy on Iran, Brian Hook.

Ambassador Erdan expressed Israel's full support for the implementation of the mechanism for restoring sanctions against Iran at the United Nations, saying, "The Security Council is acting contrary to its duty and mission and is paving the way for Iran to record nuclear weapons around the world."

The two also discussed the agreement to normalize ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Pompeo tweeted after the meeting, “Great speaking with Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan today. We will continue our strong partnership with Israel at the UN where we will work to counter Iran’s malign influence and promote prosperity, security, commerce, and stability in the region.”

The meeting between Erdan and Pompeo comes one day after the US requested a “snapback” of the UN sanctions on Iran.

The move to activate the “snapback” comes after the UN Security Council rejected the US resolution to extend the arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October.

