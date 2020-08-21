Mayor of Sderot Alon Davidi attacks government: 'Gaza terrorists walk around freely'

"During a week when everyone's been talking about peace for peace it's not at all clear to me which world we are talking about" Davidi said.

Mayor of Sderot Alon Davidi attacked the government for its failure to put an end to terrorist activity in the Gaza Strip as incendiary balloons and missiles continue to be launched from the Hamas controlled territory into southern Israel.

"During a week when everyone has been talking jubilantly about peace for peace it is not at all clear to me which world we are talking about," Davidi lamented.

"In our city, there is a war, there are missiles and a lack of basic security for our residents. Prime minister and minister of defense: you need to wake up. The residents of Sderot and the Gaza envelope are running to shelters from incoming missiles.

"Our children live in a routine that is a constant emergency even while Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza walk around freely courtesy of the government of Israel," Davidi said.