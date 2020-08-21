'The next wave of Aliyah will be unlike any other'

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah consultant, talks about the growing wave of Aliyah resulting from coronavirus and the impact this will have on the Jews wherever they are.

The now happening Aliyah will be unlike any other ‘period of Aliyah’ according to Minskoff. He advises like many others have, to take heed and come home to Israel before it is too late.

He discusses the notion that Aliyah is not as easy as one would like and certainly not as impossible as many fear. Neima HaLevi, an 11-year-old guest on the show, gives her ideas about Aliyah to children and parents.

Furthermore, she gives advise to children that are most of the time bored in school, how to cope.