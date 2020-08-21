

Parshat Shoftim: I just can't wait to be king! Our parsha has the Mitzvah of inaugurating a king.

The king himself is required to write a Sefer Torah once he sits on his throne. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Tuvia and Yitzi Talking Parsha This week we find the Mitzvah of inaugurating a king. The king himself has an important Mitzvah which is to write a Sefer Torah once he sits on his throne. This is interesting, because we know every person has to write their own Sefer Torah - so obviously this king already has his own Sefer Torah - so why does the king need to write a Sefer Torah now? And how is this connected to the first Halacha in the Shulchan Aruch?





