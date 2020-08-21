Zarif: US 'snapback' attempt is unlawful

Iranian Foreign Minister: We expect the UN to counter the US administration's rogue behavior.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday denounced the US attempt to trigger snapback of UN sanctions on Iran as "unlawful."

"All parties to the JCPOA, the Security Council member states and international jurists all share the view that the US is no longer a party to the JCPOA, and Washington's move has no basis as per the Security Council Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA," Zarif said in a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to the Xinhua news agency.

JCPOA refers to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which is commonly known as the Iranian nuclear deal signed in 2015.

Zarif said that the latest US move will have "dangerous consequences" for the international law, and will result in nothing but damaging international mechanisms and discrediting the UN Security Council.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran expects the Secretary General and the Security Council member states to fulfill their legal duties and counter the US administration's rogue behavior," he added.

Zarif’s conversation with the UN came as the US requested a “snapback” of the UN sanctions on Iran.

The move to activate the “snapback” comes after the UN Security Council rejected the US resolution to extend the arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October.

Only two of the Council's 15 members voted in favor of the US resolution.