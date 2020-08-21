Former Secretary of State James Baker tests positive for COVID-19

James Baker and his wife recovering at home in Houston after testing positive for coronavirus.

Former US Secretary of State James Baker and his wife are recovering at home in Houston after testing positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson said Thursday, according to The Hill.

A spokesperson for Baker confirmed the diagnosis to CNN and said the pair believe they caught the virus during a family trip to Wyoming.

"Neither of them look like they're going to have to be hospitalized," said the spokesman, who added that Baker “said he feels crummy."

The 90-year-old Baker first served as White House chief of staff for President Ronald Reagan and later as head of the State Department under President George H.W. Bush.

He currently works in Texas at a law firm he co-founded, as well as at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy.