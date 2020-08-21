Israel opens cooperation office in Honduras

Foreign Minister Ashkenazi: The Israeli flag is officially hoisted today in the capital of Honduras for the first time in 26 years.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Thursday inaugurated an Israeli office of cooperation in Honduras.

Through a video call, Ashkenazi attended the inauguration of the office, along with his Honduran counterpart Lisandro Rosales and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

The Israeli office in Honduras will focus on promoting joint projects in the fields of economics and development.

The Foreign Minister thanked senior Honduran officials for their support of Israel in the international arena and promised to deepen friendly relations and cooperation in the various fields.

The office in Honduras was inaugurated after Honduras recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and opened a trade office in Jerusalem about a year ago.

The opening of offices in the two capitals is another step towards the opening of a Honduran Embassy in Jerusalem and the reopening of the Israeli Embassy in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras.

"The Israeli flag is officially hoisted today in the capital of Honduras for the first time in 26 years," Ashkenazi said. "This is an important step in developing relations between the two countries and strengthening the bonds of friendship between the peoples. The Foreign Ministry will continue to work to strengthen Israel's international position, and to develop and expand our relations with the countries of the world."