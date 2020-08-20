Prof. Gamzu: Flights to Uman a 'medical hazard'

National Coronavirus Czar, Prof. Roni Gamzu, presented a two-staged plan for the continued functionality of the state and for dealing with the coronavirus by reducing morbidity with the hopes of returning to life as normal.

Cabinet ministers expressed support for the outline presented by Gamzu as well as avoidance of a general lockdown, but did not hold a vote due to disagreements between ministers on how to continue battling the crisis.

Gamzu opened the discussion by emphasizing the severity of the situation, telling MKs that every new day brought with it an average of 1,500 new virus infections, approximately 40 new cases of patients in critical condition, and between 10 and 15 deaths, amounting to some-400 deaths a month.

The national COVID-19 projector noted that the majority of the public was cooperating with Ministry of Health guidelines but that a "maddening minority that crosse[d] sectors - ignored, belittled, and abetted the cycle of infection.

Despite the complications, Gamzu recommended to maintain the current plan for battling the disease and providing residents another chance to create the necessary infrastructure, idea sharing, and mutual trust to overcome the crisis.

Gamzu called for followers of Rebbi Nachman to avoid flying out to Ukraine this year for fear of a mass infection chain not only among visitors but local residents as well. He voiced his hopes that leaders of the two countries would work together to ban the pilgrimage in its entirety out of concern for the public's wellbeing.

The first of Gamzu's recommendations includes the continuation of the "trying to curb the virus followed by completely stopping it." Gamzu's stipulation that the outbreak can be slowed comes despite a steady rise in infections. The plan consists of continued construction of infrastructure for battling the virus including employing the military for epidemiological investigations, using the Home Front Command for managing the crisis in dozens of cities across the country, and full implementation of the "traffic light" program.

School openings

According to the current government plan, schools are expected to open on September 1 in grades 1-2, according to the existing outline. Higher grade studies will be conducted in "capsules" two days a week, with the rest on ZOOM.

Contingency plan

The second part of the plan entails tightened measures which would be implemented by the government if the infection rate remains the same or sees an increase within approximately a month of today or if the country's hospitals reach their booking limit. It would include closing down local malls, markets, restaurants, shows as well as cultural and tourism events. The nation's schools—including special ed., early childhood programs, and grades 1-3 would be shut down. Traffic restrictions will be implemented on the High Holidays.

Places of employment receiving guests would be required to temporarily shut down, emergency measures would be announced in the public sector, private sector businesses would be allowed to continue operating with 30% of the regular staff, individuals would be allowed to venture within 500 meters of their places of residence over the High Holidays, and gatherings would be limited to the nuclear family.

Traffic light plan

In addition to the two contingency plans, it was recommended that a "traffic light" program be implemented from the start of September. According to this program, businesses would face restrictions according to maximum crowding limits in closed or open spaces – not the business industry or nature. This plan will be submitted to the Knesset for approval after concrete regulations are formulated.

At the end of the cabinet meeting, Professor Gamzu voiced optimism for the program, stating, "I am convinced that the traffic light model for local authorities will be approved with the necessary adjustments, provided that public health is maintained and no restrictions are imposed that are not adapted to local infection rates."