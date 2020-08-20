Poll: Right-wing in lead, Liberman's participation not required

The Likud retains first place with 32 seats, Yamina gets 15 seats and Yesh Atid - Telem is second with 19.

Three months have passed since the establishment of the unity government, and tensions within the coalition are at their peak. If no compromise is reached between the Likud and Blue and White on the budget by this coming Monday, the State of Israel will head for another round of elections. This one will come at the height of the coronavirus crisis, economic woes, and social distress.

According to a survey conducted from Aug. 19-20 by Prof. Yitzhak Katz of the Database of Minds Institute for Nissim Mashaal's program on Radio 103FM, a clear picture emerges: the general public is disappointed with its leadership as an overwhelming majority of 75% are dissatisfied with Prime Minister Netanyahu's handling of his government's affairs. This can be attributed to the ongoing economy crisis, high unemployment rate, tens of thousands of businesses forced to close their doors, and no budget in sight for the opening of the coming school year.

The survey indicates that 60% of those questioned believe Prime Minister Netanyahu was wrong in not informing DM Gantz about negotiations with the United Arab Emirates prior to the recently-signed peace accords while the remaining 40% say Netanyahu did the right thing.

Likud still in the lead

The political map remains mostly unchanged, with the Netanyahu-led Likud maintaining a significant gap over the rest of the field and the right-wing bloc continuing to lead with 63 seats. The possibility of Netanyahu joining forces with Yamina led by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked remains a possibility.

The breakdown

The Likud would claim 32 seats if election were to be held today. Yesh Atid - Telem party, led by Yair Lapid and Moshe Ya'alon would come in second with 19. Yamina continues its upward trend, getting 15 seats. The Joint Arab List is down one seat from its current total, receiving 15. Blue White has just 10, while Shas, United Torah Judaism and Yisrael Beytenu would all end up with 8. Meretz comes in last with just 5 seats. Labor is one of a number of smaller parties to fall short of the voting threshold.

Right vs. Left

The right-wing bloc would capture 63 seats, while the Left-Arab bloc would end up with 49. Liberman, who remains at 8 seats, would not be able to influence the makeup of a future coalition government.

511 participants aged 18 and over, constituting a representative sample of the population, took part in the survey.