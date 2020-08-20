Netanyahu to UAE Jews: I hope to visit you soon

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a ZOOM conversation with the leaders of the Jewish community of the United Arab Emirates Thursday evening.

"This is a very big day for the State of Israel and the people of Israel," Netanyahu said. ''We are at the beginning of a historic era of peace for peace. Of peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates - of peace that will expand between Israel and the Arab world. "

Netanyahu told the leaders of the UAE Jewish community: "This peace is good for the State of Israel, it is good for our people and it is good for all the peoples of the region. I hope to visit you soon, this year. If we get over the corona plague by then, I'm also ready to shake your hand. Thank you very much and much congratulations from Jerusalem."